Doctify - Logo illustration animation logo designer logo design userinterface design logo branding
Creating an apple-based logo without an association with the Apple brand.

Love. Connectivity. Health. The Doctify logo signifies these brand values.
The symbol was born out of our desire to merge the fruit of life (apple) with the symbols of love (heart) and connectivity (two overlapping rings).

