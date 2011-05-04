RaiseNoChicken

Matchstick Murder Artwork

Matchstick Murder Artwork illustration design album
A concept I was working on for a plucky little single called Matchstick Murder. Think Clue, but a little more deadly. On the reverse side you can see what they're hiding.

Posted on May 4, 2011
