Etienne Portas

Rebuild the economy

Etienne Portas
Etienne Portas
  • Save
Rebuild the economy digital illustrator after effects teamwork design characters motion graphics animation
Download color palette

Always a challenge to create the illusion of weight so animating the rope was a bit tricky but I'm happy with how it turned out. What do you think?

Animation: Etienne Portas
Illustration: Drawkit

Etienne Portas
Etienne Portas

More by Etienne Portas

View profile
    • Like