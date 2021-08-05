Emy Lascan

Jobs SaaS CRM App

Jobs SaaS CRM App
Hi there,

Here's another design exploration about connecting candidates with great companies, finding the best jobs online.

Imagine a CRM, with different cards from multiple applicants, where you can manage everything easier than before.

Looking for UX/UI Design? Learn more about my workflow process here and contact me: emy@mazepixel.com

🔥 I will provide a quick analysis and a FREE proposal for it. Don’t worry, it is secure and confidential.

Posted on Aug 5, 2021
