chondon mollick

real estate logo

chondon mollick
chondon mollick
  • Save
real estate logo 3d logo bannar 3d ui motion graphics ux branding illustration design vector rea graphic design logo animation
Download color palette

Hello Dear,

My name is chondon mollick

I will design a creative and modern logo for you or your company, designed by a graphic designer with over 5 years professional experience

* Logos are made on Adobe Illustrator with vector way.

* I will start working asap on your project after placement of order.

* If you have any ideas, sketches, color schemes etc. please do share with me. If you don’t have any specifications then don’t worry I will do it for you.

* After that I will send you multiple samples shortly for consideration and will do unlimited revisions until 100% satisfaction is achieved

What you will get.....

★ 3 Unique logo concepts.

★ UNLIMITED revisions.

★ Editable 100% original vector logo.

★ Final logo files will be .PNG, .PDF, .EPS, .JPEG, And PSD.

★ Money back Guarantee
If you have any question Please feel free to contact me first before placing order.

Have a Good Day:)

chondonmollick

chondon mollick
chondon mollick

More by chondon mollick

View profile
    • Like