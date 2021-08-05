real estate logo

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Hello Dear,
My name is chondon mollick
I will design a creative and modern logo for you or your company, designed by a graphic designer with over 5 years professional experience
* Logos are made on Adobe Illustrator with vector way.
* I will start working asap on your project after placement of order.
* If you have any ideas, sketches, color schemes etc. please do share with me. If you don’t have any specifications then don’t worry I will do it for you.
* After that I will send you multiple samples shortly for consideration and will do unlimited revisions until 100% satisfaction is achieved
What you will get.....
★ 3 Unique logo concepts.
★ UNLIMITED revisions.
★ Editable 100% original vector logo.
★ Final logo files will be .PNG, .PDF, .EPS, .JPEG, And PSD.
★ Money back Guarantee
If you have any question Please feel free to contact me first before placing order.
Have a Good Day:)
chondonmollick