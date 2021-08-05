Hatypo Studio

Hatypo Logo Animation

Hatypo Studio
Hatypo Studio
Hire Me
  • Save
Download color palette

Heloo guys✋🏻

Let us introduce our new team with this Animation Logo. We are Hatypo💙

What do you think?
Hope you like it, Feel free give some feedback. And don't forget to press love button if you like it 😊

For Business & Inquiry: hellohatypo@gmail.com

Visit our :
Behance
Instagram

6d1e1d96ca4be7853afd4b2ccf7cf1b4
Rebound of
Hatypo Logo
By Hatypo Studio
Hatypo Studio
Hatypo Studio
Let's Collaboration with Hatypo!
Hire Me

More by Hatypo Studio

View profile
    • Like