Polymaps webview

Polymaps webview polymaps google maps overlay css3 html5 js javascript pin
I was recently commissioned to design an innovative webpage, we are at a very early stage but I have already implemented an interactive map-view using the amazing SVG Polymaps library and custom drop pins. What do you think?

Posted on May 4, 2011
