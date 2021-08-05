eID Activation Process & Certilia mobileID Activation

Under the wing of the AKD company, I worked on an interesting project for Ministry of the Interior of the Republic of Croatia. Together we made a whole look & feel of eID activation process for Croatian citizens. Alongside eID activation users are able to activate Certilia mobileID application which gives them the opportunity to sign PDF documents with QES (Qualified Electronic Signatures) & login into web services like eCitizen, eServices and more...

If you are a Croatian citizen you can activate your digital eID here:

https://mobile.eid.hr