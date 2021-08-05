Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ljubisa Kukulj

eID Activation Process & Certilia mobileID Activation

Ljubisa Kukulj
Ljubisa Kukulj
  • Save
eID Activation Process & Certilia mobileID Activation certilia digital eid abstract design creative simple clean minimal
Download color palette

Under the wing of the AKD company, I worked on an interesting project for Ministry of the Interior of the Republic of Croatia. Together we made a whole look & feel of eID activation process for Croatian citizens. Alongside eID activation users are able to activate Certilia mobileID application which gives them the opportunity to sign PDF documents with QES (Qualified Electronic Signatures) & login into web services like eCitizen, eServices and more...

If you are a Croatian citizen you can activate your digital eID here:
https://mobile.eid.hr

View all tags
Posted on Aug 5, 2021
Ljubisa Kukulj
Ljubisa Kukulj

More by Ljubisa Kukulj

View profile
    • Like