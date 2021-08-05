Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
iO Clean Landing Page

iO Clean Landing Page landing page website design typography design ui
The project i enter from contest in 99designs. Get in as finalist, unfortunately didn't win, Happy to work on it because get big inspired and can learn from the one and only Mike | Creative Mints. Trying to do copy and modify here and there. And yep still need a lot fixes and explore more until i get my own style. Wish me luck :D

Posted on Aug 5, 2021
User Interface & Website Design
