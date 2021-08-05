iO Clean Landing Page

Trending designs to inspire you
The project i enter from contest in 99designs. Get in as finalist, unfortunately didn't win, Happy to work on it because get big inspired and can learn from the one and only Mike | Creative Mints. Trying to do copy and modify here and there. And yep still need a lot fixes and explore more until i get my own style. Wish me luck :D