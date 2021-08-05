UCB Bank Redesign

Trending designs to inspire you
United Commercial Bank Ltd is one of the largest private-sector commercial banks in Bangladesh that is not a foreign bank and is listed in Dhaka's stock exchange, as well as the Chittagong Stock Exchange.
I use this app regularly and found some major issues in it UI and UX. Then I researced about other similar apps and redesigned the app. major inspiration behind the redesign was Apple Card
Slowly will redesign the whole app and make its user experience better.
NB: Data in this image is altered for security reasons.