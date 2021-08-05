Meta Data Letter M Logo

Turan Kent (kentturan38@gmail.com)

Dynamic Letter M Logo; Simple, modern and unique lettermark showing forward movement. Conveys quick, dynamic, speed, profit, succes,s serious, solid, corporate, firm, professional and trusted services. Suitable for marketing, advertising, consulting, capital venture,s investment, financial company, properties and wealth management, forex, daytrading, stock market and life coaching. The symbol itself will looks nice as social media avatar and website or mobile icon

Posted on Aug 5, 2021
