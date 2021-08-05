Christmas illustrations pack

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Christmas Illustrations is an incredible set of 13 unique designs and scenes for Christmas. They are 100% vector, editable and drawn with Adobe illustrator source.
This illustration pack is perfect for:
- Website element (yes! its good for every single section of website)
- App design element (onboarding illustration, empty state, etc)
- Presentation deck
- Print Poster
- Social media needs (FB cover, instagram post, etc)
Thank you.