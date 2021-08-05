COVID-19 Management Dashboard

Trending designs to inspire you
Hola friends of dribbble!
Today I would like to share an exploration of COVID-19 dashboard
What We Do
Designing the dashboard with minimalistic style
In this Design
In this exploration we make a dashboard with goals to see the current information update about COVID-19
This is Natuno
Natuno is a multidisciplinary team made up of people from various backgrounds and expertise. We do website, software and SaaS design and development.
We are available for new design projects
🌐 Visit: Natuno Design
🔥 Instagram: @natuno.lab
Get free project estimation and consultation
📮 Email: hello@natuno.design