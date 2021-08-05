COVID-19 Management Dashboard

Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Hola friends of dribbble!
Today I would like to share an exploration of COVID-19 dashboard

What We Do
Designing the dashboard with minimalistic style

In this Design
In this exploration we make a dashboard with goals to see the current information update about COVID-19

This is Natuno
Natuno is a multidisciplinary team made up of people from various backgrounds and expertise. We do website, software and SaaS design and development.

Posted on Aug 5, 2021
