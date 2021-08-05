COVID-19 Management Dashboard

Hola friends of dribbble!

Today I would like to share an exploration of COVID-19 dashboard

What We Do

Designing the dashboard with minimalistic style

In this Design

In this exploration we make a dashboard with goals to see the current information update about COVID-19

