Lambda Logo Exploration for Online Video Course Program

Hello Everyone 👋

I am working on a new project and would like to share some progress for it. I Have explored here some logo options for an Online Course —ClojureStream, that teaches a niche programming language named Clojure.

The central symbol of the Clojure language is the lambda symbol (λ), so after lots of sketches and exploring I narrowed down to these final options.

Some of them I have combined with the REC button, which stands for stream / video.

Some more ideas to come soon, stay connected and let me know which of these strikes you as a great symbol in terms of shape and meaning.

Thanks! ✌️

