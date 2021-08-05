Book Cover Mock-up

Recently learned something new from Wendy Fessler's Design A Book Cover class on Skillshare. I, for some reason, wanted to captur Spain's artistic and sunny views more than its earthly tones. Hence, a colorful art piece for the cover. I also wanted to capture every beginner's excitement when they are starting to learn a new language. Hence, a chotic look.

Art by: Ana Maria Edulescu.

Made on Illustrator and Photoshop.