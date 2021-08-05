House on a lake

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I was trying to create an illustration of a place where I can retire.
I hope you guys liked it.
Press "L" if you like the shot :)!
For more similar work, follow me on:
Dribbble & Instagram