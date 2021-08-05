Victoria Novvak

Real Estate Agency - Homepage

Victoria Novvak
Victoria Novvak
  • Save
Real Estate Agency - Homepage agencypage web webdesign agency house landingpage realestate ui design uiux design ui design
Download color palette

Hello, Dribbble! How would you like to buy a house? BuyEstate.eu homepage visual design is an alternative option for any real estate agency.
I wish i could buy my own perfect house ;p

#realestate #agency #house #homepage

Victoria Novvak
Victoria Novvak

More by Victoria Novvak

View profile
    • Like