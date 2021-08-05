Landing page for ZK Validator

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
👋🏼 Hi Dribbblers!
Today I would like to present the ZK Validator landing page. You can see the real page here: https://zkvalidator.com
Press “L” to show us some love 💕
-----------------------
Thanks for watching! Check out our profile and follow us ;)
You can find us here: ethworks.io | Behance | Facebook
Would you like to hire us? Say hello at hello@ethworks.io