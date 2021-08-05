Arina
ETHWORKS

Landing page for ZK Validator

Arina
ETHWORKS
Arina for ETHWORKS
Hire Us
  • Save
Landing page for ZK Validator crypto tech ux ui landing page landing figma figmadesign
Download color palette

👋🏼 Hi Dribbblers!
Today I would like to present the ZK Validator landing page. You can see the real page here: https://zkvalidator.com
Press “L” to show us some love 💕
-----------------------
Thanks for watching! Check out our profile and follow us ;)
You can find us here: ethworks.io | Behance | Facebook
Would you like to hire us? Say hello at hello@ethworks.io

View all tags
Posted on Aug 5, 2021
ETHWORKS
ETHWORKS
Hire Us

More by ETHWORKS

View profile
    • Like