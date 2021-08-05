Gods and the tower

Humans once lacked language.

Silent humans wanted to construct a great building in which all people would live, so that humans would become a great being.

The Kamis did not want to see this happen and came to world to speak to humans.

Since the Kamis came from the twelve kamihoods and used different languages, the humans learned different languages as well.

The different languages affected the way humans think, causing divergence, misunderstandings, and prejudices in the world, and making it difficult for people to cooperate with each other.

Thus the great building project was delayed. To prevent the building from being completed, the Kamis permanently opened twelve paths to split people to twelve different kamihoods.