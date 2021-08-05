ADL Creatives - We Create Designs For Amazon Sellers

Sefoli Brand Logo
The founder of Sefoli wanted a logo revamp from her previously complex design to a more minimalist design to brand her products on Amazon. After going through few variations, she concluded on this design. Here's her website:
https://sefoliskincare.com

