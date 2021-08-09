Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Norman Dubois
Dorfjungs.

Liass – Sustainable pleasing furniture. Brand Identity.

Norman Dubois
Dorfjungs.
Norman Dubois for Dorfjungs.
Liass – Sustainable pleasing furniture. Brand Identity. art nouveau corporate identity logo stationary carpentry identity design portfolio furniture sustainable corporate design branding
  1. LIASS – Case 04 - 03.png
  2. LIASS – Case 04 - 04.png
  3. LIASS-–-Case-04---05.jpg

Brand identity for liass – a sustainable carpentry specialized in high quality furniture for retail & gastronomy.

https://www.behance.net/gallery/120125605/Liass-Sustainable-pleasing-furniture-Brand-Identity

Dorfjungs.
Dorfjungs.
