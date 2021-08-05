Referral Page UI

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi Everyone,
Here are some screens for referral system i've prepared for a crypto exchange application.
An exciting opportunity to earn while you refer to your friends.
Thanks a lot for watching
Press 'L' if you guys like it :)
Feel free to Leave a comment below!
Let's connect to make your projects more awesome!
contact@artaasom.com
Regards,
Art Aasom