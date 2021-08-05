Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Morris Wambua

clever coder io landing page web design

Morris Wambua
Morris Wambua
  • Save
clever coder io landing page web design ux ui design
Download color palette

This is a simple web design for clevercoder.io as practice. Done in adobe xd. Please press L to show some love.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 5, 2021
Morris Wambua
Morris Wambua

More by Morris Wambua

View profile
    • Like