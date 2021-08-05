Norman Dubois
Dorfjungs.

Liass – Sustainable pleasing furniture. Brand Identity.

Norman Dubois
Dorfjungs.
Norman Dubois for Dorfjungs.
Hire Us
  • Save
Liass – Sustainable pleasing furniture. Brand Identity. identity design grid typography branding brand identity corporate design logo
Download color palette

Brand identity for liass – a sustainable carpentry specialized in high quality furniture for retail & gastronomy.

Full case study on behance
https://www.behance.net/gallery/120125605/Liass-Sustainable-pleasing-furniture-Brand-Identity

Dorfjungs.
Dorfjungs.
Next level shit.
Hire Us

More by Dorfjungs.

View profile
    • Like