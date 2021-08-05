Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Doga Dogan

Tokyo 2020 - Weekly Warmup

Tokyo 2020 - Weekly Warmup olympics tokyo 2020 challenge playoffs wrestling taekwondo archery sports illustration vector minimal design weekly warmup
Hey everyone
For this week's weekly warmup i ve done sports that my country have won medals. Hopin that our athletes will bring more good news for us 🥇

Let me know what you think of it any feedback is appreciated 🙌

Rebound of
Design a badge inspired by a Summer Olympic sport.
By Dribbble
