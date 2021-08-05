Mihajlo Tunev

Pesticide Rejected Concept

Pesticide Rejected Concept leaf logo hand logo design graphic design crop protection pesticides agriculture identity branding brand logo vector clean
Hello designers!

Posting a rejected concept for a recent project.
Worked on this one with the good people at Fabricca Creative Agency.

The client sells products for crop protection.

Not gonna lie, got the colors from Topiatones. You can check them out on Insta.

Cheers!

