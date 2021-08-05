Pesticide Rejected Concept

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Posting a rejected concept for a recent project.
Worked on this one with the good people at Fabricca Creative Agency.
The client sells products for crop protection.
Not gonna lie, got the colors from Topiatones. You can check them out on Insta.
Social Media links below :)
My Insta -> Click Here
Fabricca Creative Agency -> Click Here
Topiatones -> Click Here
Cheers!