7 Best Website Design Trends 2021

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Website design has always been the deciding factor whether a user visiting your site converts to the brand or not. Several different factors work towards a good website design, but some of the most powerful are user experience, visual presentation, and security. They are combining the digital and the ordinary like never before, and it reveals simply how much a portion of everyday life websites have become these days. Around 75% of people claim to assess a website’s credibility based on its visual appearance.