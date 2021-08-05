Hatypo Studio

Hatypo Studio Brand Guideline

Hatypo Studio
Hatypo Studio
Hire Me
  • Save
Hatypo Studio Brand Guideline animation logo graphic design font dribbble design branding brand guidelines
Hatypo Studio Brand Guideline animation logo graphic design font dribbble design branding brand guidelines
Download color palette
  1. hatypo preview brand guidelines.mp4
  2. Dribbble shot HD - 3.png
  3. Dribbble shot HD - 4.png

Heloo guys✋🏻

Let us introduce our new team with this Brand Guidelines. We are Hatypo💙

Hatypo Hatypo is a digital agency that was founded in 2021. At first it was just a prank for teenagers who like to draw, even design. Hatypo has many services for you, such as Social Media Management, Graphic Design, Logo & Brand Identity, Motion Graphic and UI/UX Design.

What do you think?
Hope you like it, Feel free give some feedback. And don't forget to press love button if you like it 😊

For Business & Inquiry: hellohatypo@gmail.com

Visit our :
Behance
Instagram

Hatypo Studio
Hatypo Studio
Let's Collaboration with Hatypo!
Hire Me

More by Hatypo Studio

View profile
    • Like