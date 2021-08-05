Alto Palo

Growing Role of Social Media Marketing in E-commerce

Alto Palo
Alto Palo
  • Save
Growing Role of Social Media Marketing in E-commerce social media marketing social media ecommerce
Download color palette

In the modern, digital, internet age of today, we have two exceptional phenomena. The first one is social media and the second, webshops. Several social media users are in constant growth and predictions are that in 2022, there will be around 422.7 million social media users all around the globe. The evolution of social networks has made accessing social network sites such as Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn very affordable.
https://alto-palo.com/blogs/growing-role-social-media-ecommerce-marketing/

View all tags
Posted on Aug 5, 2021
Alto Palo
Alto Palo

More by Alto Palo

View profile
    • Like