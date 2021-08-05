Rupert Harvey

FONT: Prestige Sans

Rupert Harvey
Rupert Harvey
  • Save
FONT: Prestige Sans custom font type design type vector ui illustration monogram design typography logo design graphic design branding logo font creation letter design font design typeface typeface design font
Download color palette

I've always loved working with type, I've dipped my toes in created a typeface but haven't had the motivation (or time) to try a full typeface with multiple weights.

Prestige Sans has been a pet project of mine for roughly the last 3 months to develop a fully-fledged multi weighted typeface. I've finished 6 weights all upper and lowercase and have started the testing too (which is bloody hard work), so it's kind of alive and useable but there's a lot of tweaks to do.

The next steps are numbers and need to have a think about how I can approach creating some of the essentail symbols too!

Rupert Harvey
Rupert Harvey

More by Rupert Harvey

View profile
    • Like