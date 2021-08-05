FONT: Prestige Sans

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
I've always loved working with type, I've dipped my toes in created a typeface but haven't had the motivation (or time) to try a full typeface with multiple weights.
Prestige Sans has been a pet project of mine for roughly the last 3 months to develop a fully-fledged multi weighted typeface. I've finished 6 weights all upper and lowercase and have started the testing too (which is bloody hard work), so it's kind of alive and useable but there's a lot of tweaks to do.
The next steps are numbers and need to have a think about how I can approach creating some of the essentail symbols too!