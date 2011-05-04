Matt Esau

Interim Bethel College site design

Interim Bethel College site design college website
Creating a clean, information driven site design to act as a "placeholder" until marketing research is complete. Implementing several new intranet products at Bethel, so the structure of the current site has to change quite a bit.

Posted on May 4, 2011
