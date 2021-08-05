Andrey A

Storyteller personal website

Andrey A
Andrey A
  • Save
Storyteller personal website blackwhite minimalism storytelling graphic design ui web design design
Download color palette

Website prototype for personal page of storyteller Alena Zarapina. Minimalism in Black&White colors

View all tags
Posted on Aug 5, 2021
Andrey A
Andrey A

More by Andrey A

View profile
    • Like