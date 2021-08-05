Craftwork Studio
Craftwork

New free Edge icons 🎁

Craftwork Studio
Craftwork
Craftwork Studio for Craftwork
Hire Us
  • Save
New free Edge icons 🎁 release new download freebie free outline icons graphics design ui application website landing vector web craftwork
Download color palette

Meet new Edge icons! Outline, vector, universal in use, and free. Get them and implement into your design projects with joy.

🌿 Download Edge icons

Explore other icons and UI/UX products via Craftwork Pro Access. Get all the resources we made or will make for one year with a really huge discount.

Follow us on: Behance | Twitter | Instagram | UI8 | CM | Craftwork | Telegram

Craftwork
Craftwork
High-quality UI Kits and illustrations to boost your design
Hire Us

More by Craftwork

View profile
    • Like