Frontletter.pl - newsletter landing page

Heya!
Today I would like to share a simple&clean landing page for a newsletter.
[PL] Cześć! Jeśli ktoś jest zainteresowany darmową wiedzą z frontendu to zapraszam do zapisania się na newsletter - https://frontletter.pl/
Co środę ciekawe informację prosto do skrzyneczki :)