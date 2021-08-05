Good for Sale
SOCIAL MEDIA UI KIT

Social Media Ui KIT

Social Media Ui KIT

Social Media Ui KIT

We prepared a social media ui kit with the best interface designed. Create modern pages in minutes from a library of 72 responsive layouts.. We made a high quality, responsive components for a faster process. You can start a new project with a variety of layouts in light and dark mode for each section.

What will you get:
⠀ •Clear and simple structure of 72 mock-ups in 2 styles
⠀ •Easy customization with Figma components
⠀ •Vector based
⠀ •Dark and light versions
⠀ •Well organized layers and groups
⠀ •Every component is pixel perfect
⠀ •Images included (for personal use only)

Posted on Aug 5, 2021
UI/UX designer 10+ years of experience
