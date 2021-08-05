Trip to Mars concept design - Sign Up & Payment

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Hey guys!
Today's journey to space is reality. Maybe, through a few years travel to Mars also will be reality. I created design concept for book trips online to Mars.
There are forms for registration and payment. Especially I would like to tell about the idea with space shuttle. When users fill in their data, the space shuttle is also filled.
At the end of doing this, the shuttle must take off.
Thanks for attention
I hope, you'll like it :)