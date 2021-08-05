Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Keva Epale

Mild typeface

Keva Epale
Keva Epale
Mild typeface vector illustration lettering logo font typeface graphic design design branding
A typeface that contrasts with its name: mild, but playful. A bold, imperfect and empowering typeface. In two uppercase versions: rounded and Angular.

Keva Epale
Keva Epale

