Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Rinor Rama

UI/UX WEBSITE DESIGN FOR JELLY'S.

Rinor Rama
Rinor Rama
Hire Me
  • Save
UI/UX WEBSITE DESIGN FOR JELLY'S. adobe xd web design uiux landingpage design ux design ui design homepage landingpage jelly podcast abstract website design webdesign figma graphic design ui minimal brand identity branding adobe
Download color palette

UI/UX WEBSITE DESIGN FOR JELLY'S.
.
Jelly is one of the newest platforms that will help content creators get closer to their audience, make more money and grow their number of followers by designing unique experiences.
The company is based in Rotterdam Netherlands.
.
Hope you like it.
.
Tell me your thoughts.
.
Since you are here leave it a like.
.
For working inquiries, contact at:
Instagram ◆ Email Us ◆ Linkedin

Rinor Rama
Rinor Rama
Freelance Branding,Logo Identity & Ui/Ux Designer...
Hire Me

More by Rinor Rama

View profile
    • Like