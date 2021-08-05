Jo'ash Munian

A simple pop up form for web and mobile

A simple pop up form for web and mobile pop up web mobile beginner dailyui xd ui ux design
Would probably be used for a website that requires a sign up for premium features
#DailyUI #DailyUI015 #DailyUI016

Posted on Aug 5, 2021
