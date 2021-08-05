Plant Shop App

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi guys! 🌵
There are millions of different plants in the world, that’s why sometimes it isn’t easy to discover the characteristics of each one. This is an eCommerce app design concept whose core feature is a scanner that reveals information about plants (powered by AI) so that users can learn insights and availability on the shop.
Hope you like the shot!
Show some love by pressing “L” ❤️😁