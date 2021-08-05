Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ifunanya Onwughalu

Peer-to-Peer Payment App

Ifunanya Onwughalu
Ifunanya Onwughalu
  • Save
Peer-to-Peer Payment App payment fintech designs uxdesign uiux design ux ui
Download color palette

More screens for a fintech mobile App that Digitizes bureau De change services.

3ae02d41a3c2a41417be3b2f74d7e38e
Rebound of
Peer-to-Peer Payment App
By Ifunanya Onwughalu
View all tags
Posted on Aug 5, 2021
Ifunanya Onwughalu
Ifunanya Onwughalu

More by Ifunanya Onwughalu

View profile
    • Like