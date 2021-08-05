Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ana Alevi

Trinity College Dublin | Landing Page

Ana Alevi
Ana Alevi
  • Save
Trinity College Dublin | Landing Page computer science school college university ireland dublin trinity college case study uiux landing page website ui
Download color palette

This is a Landing Page case study for Trinity College Dublin. The objective is convert more users to register interest on the computer science courses

To know more about the project:https://bit.ly/2WKwt4o

Ana Alevi
Ana Alevi

More by Ana Alevi

View profile
    • Like