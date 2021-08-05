Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
KopiBlu App splasscreen

brand application splashscreen ios ui app
Hello guys!

Here is my recent design for New iOs Concept. Hope you like it and feel free to leave your feedback! :)

I am available for new projects:
reach me: akungw31@gmail.com

Thanks a lot....... :)

Posted on Aug 5, 2021
