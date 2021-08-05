Caboodle UX Studio

Cards magical cards for financial data

Caboodle UX Studio
Caboodle UX Studio
Hire Us
  • Save
Cards magical cards for financial data visualisation data data viz stats cards design ui fintech finance dashboard app
Download color palette

We use cards like these all the time to build consistency into the UI. Their flexibility provides a familiar home for all kinds of data and stats. We love cards.

In Figma, we create a set of card variants for each size, and a set of data components that we can swap in and out easily.
----
Want to collaborate? Tell us about your project
hi@caboodle.studio.

Or book a call.

✌️

View all tags
Posted on Aug 5, 2021
Caboodle UX Studio
Caboodle UX Studio
Your ready-made product design team.
Hire Us

More by Caboodle UX Studio

View profile
    • Like