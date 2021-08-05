Branding for Furniture Manufacturer

44GROUP manufactures furniture and interior items for public facilities with the possibility of reuse or disposal. And also sells ready-made furniture solutions, expert consulting, warranty, packaging, and delivery.

The brand is consistent in its actions, communication, and visual identity. 44GROUP believes in a world in which there is no “too much”. Too much furniture, too little space, or too high a cost of services. 44GROUP clearly understands the industry, provides expert advice on space and cost planning, and does what it declares.

***

You can find more shots from Qubstudio on Our team page 🔥