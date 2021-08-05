File Upload - Daily UI #031

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey Dribbblers,
Here's the #DailyUI Day 31 challenge. Many more to go.
.
Connect with me through:
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/in/hardik-mittal-60a5311b1
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hardik_uiux/