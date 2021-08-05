🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
*** PLEASE CONTACT ME BEFORE ORDERING ***
I'm Madah, provide a professional, reliable and affordable service
The Process:
Message Me – Get in touch, we will discuss your project and work out the best way forward
Provide Footage – When you are happy to proceed i will arrange the best way for you to provide your footage to me
Video Creation – When the magic happens, I’ll edit your footage into a video you will love, adding any extra requirements such as graphics or animations, music, SFX, audio enhancement or colour grade
Review – We review your video and make any necessary revisions
Delivery – I’ll deliver your video to you in the format of your choice
I can do professional video editing and post production on films, short clips, music videos,promotions,commercials, intros, VFX, Green screen cleaning and etc.
Quite simply I love what I do and I’d love to help you.
Important: Video editing is complex , so please contact me with your description of what you want, I'm online, I'll get back to you quickly and we can get started right away!
Thank you!