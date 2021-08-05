Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
*** PLEASE CONTACT ME BEFORE ORDERING ***

I'm Madah, provide a professional, reliable and affordable service

The Process:

Message Me – Get in touch, we will discuss your project and work out the best way forward
Provide Footage – When you are happy to proceed i will arrange the best way for you to provide your footage to me
Video Creation – When the magic happens, I’ll edit your footage into a video you will love, adding any extra requirements such as graphics or animations, music, SFX, audio enhancement or colour grade
Review – We review your video and make any necessary revisions
Delivery – I’ll deliver your video to you in the format of your choice
I can do professional video editing and post production on films, short clips, music videos,promotions,commercials, intros, VFX, Green screen cleaning and etc.

Quite simply I love what I do and I’d love to help you.

Important: Video editing is complex , so please contact me with your description of what you want, I'm online, I'll get back to you quickly and we can get started right away!

Thank you!

Posted on Aug 5, 2021
