Mohammad Nazifi

Camera Obscura

Mohammad Nazifi
Mohammad Nazifi
  • Save
Camera Obscura branding ui magazine design figma layout clean layout muted colors responsive blog journal minimalism online magazine magazine
Download color palette

This is the latest shot I created for my project Camera Obscura. I will move to some new concepts tomorrow.
As you may know I'm totally new on Dribbble. Please feel free to leave a comment. I would definitely appreciate your feedback!

Mohammad Nazifi
Mohammad Nazifi

More by Mohammad Nazifi

View profile
    • Like