DashDevs

Home Automation dashboard

DashDevs
DashDevs
  • Save
Home Automation dashboard automation web ux app ui design
Download color palette

Brace yourself, future is coming!
Home automation has long been something that is no longer magical - smart speakers, refrigerators, kettles and other appliances are now used in every other home. And what can you do without an app to help control the work of all these devices?

View all tags
Posted on Aug 5, 2021
DashDevs
DashDevs
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by DashDevs

View profile
    • Like