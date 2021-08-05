Sedrak Mkrtchyan

Radial bars experiment. Why not?

graph dataviz armenia data
The only positive about radial shapes is that they look simply cute. Data conveyed poorly, but this time I sacrificed all for the look.

Posted on Aug 5, 2021
